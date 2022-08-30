Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,862 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,532,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,660 shares of company stock worth $8,554,706. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $256.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,999. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

