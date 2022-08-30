Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $198,000. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 30.6% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,165. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

