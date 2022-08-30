Norinchukin Bank The Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded down $7.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $458.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

