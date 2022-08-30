Norinchukin Bank The Has $9.88 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.6 %

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

