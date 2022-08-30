Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 51,328 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,328 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Bank of America by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 822,090 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 56,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 374,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,566,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

