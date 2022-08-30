Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 514 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 5.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 162.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $503,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Booking by 250.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Booking by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.8 %

Booking stock traded down $15.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,882.74. 5,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,894.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2,093.63.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.