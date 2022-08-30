Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 592 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 198,147 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.46. 109,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.94. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,070,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,520,779.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,520,779.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,665 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,662. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

