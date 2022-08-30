Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 5,083 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.14. The stock had a trading volume of 93,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

