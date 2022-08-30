Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.1% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $35,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,027,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

