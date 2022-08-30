Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $3.50 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 71,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,360. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.57. The company has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.