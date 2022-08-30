Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 24,004 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after acquiring an additional 254,639 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,094,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after purchasing an additional 87,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.60. 13,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,674. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

