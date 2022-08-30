NULS (NULS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.70 Million

NULS (NULS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $20.37 million and $1.70 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00829361 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NULS Profile
NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling NULS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.