Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,435,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 89,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 122,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,978. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

