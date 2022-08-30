NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.19 on Tuesday, hitting $152.82. 990,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,357,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.91. The company has a market cap of $382.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.