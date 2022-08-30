Nxt Market Capitalization Achieves $3.02 Million (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $93,435.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022315 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015386 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005247 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000503 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003929 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.
About Nxt
NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nxt
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.
