OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Short Interest Update

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OCFCP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.52. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $28.74.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

