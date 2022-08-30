Odyssey Reaches Market Capitalization of $768,386.95 (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $768,386.95 and $164,346.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00134881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00082059 BTC.

About Odyssey

OCN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Odyssey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

