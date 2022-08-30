OG Fan Token Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (OG)

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00029172 BTC on popular exchanges. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $7.42 million and $4.12 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00056377 BTC.
- SafePal (SFP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001972 BTC.
- Prosper (PROS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003273 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- ProSwap (PROS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000441 BTC.
About OG Fan Token
OG Fan Token is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og.
