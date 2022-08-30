Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after buying an additional 11,101,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 119.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,030,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,012,000 after buying an additional 2,191,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONB. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.