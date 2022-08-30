Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CFO Peter J. Kuipers Sells 15,500 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Omnicell Stock Up 0.2 %
OMCL traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $105.27. 266,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,757. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.53 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day moving average is $117.95.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
