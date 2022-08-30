OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,739 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 477.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,083,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.71. 5,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.