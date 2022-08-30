Onooks 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $61,203.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Onooks has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $61,203.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00833281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev.

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

