Onooks 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $61,203.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Onooks has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $61,203.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00833281 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Onooks Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev.
Buying and Selling Onooks
