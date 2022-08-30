Open Platform Market Cap Reaches $670,908.82 (OPEN)

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $670,908.82 and $38,944.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

