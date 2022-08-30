Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OTEX. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

