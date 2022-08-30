Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$940.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.33 million. Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of OPRT opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

