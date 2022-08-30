Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading Up 1.4%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.86. Approximately 105,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 129,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

Opsens Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opsens Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

