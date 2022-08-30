Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OIG) Trading Down 7.7%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. 590,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,606,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Orbital Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 612,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 547,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 314.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. 13.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the United States and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather; and provides services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

