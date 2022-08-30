Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OIG) Trading Down 7.7%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. 590,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,606,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Orbital Energy Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orbital Energy Group
Orbital Energy Group Company Profile
Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the United States and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather; and provides services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orbital Energy Group (OIG)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.