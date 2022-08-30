Orca (ORCA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $20.57 Million

Orca (ORCA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Orca has a market cap of $20.57 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004536 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orca has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00811456 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Orca Profile
Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,224,412 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Orca
Receive News & Updates for Orca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.