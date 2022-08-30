Orca (ORCA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $20.57 Million

Orca (ORCA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Orca has a market cap of $20.57 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004536 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orca has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00811456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orca Profile

Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,224,412 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orca

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orca using one of the exchanges listed above.

