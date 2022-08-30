Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Up 20.1% in August

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

OESX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 188,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,914. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 million. Analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

