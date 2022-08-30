OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 737.40 ($8.91).
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on OSB Group from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 815 ($9.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
LON OSB opened at GBX 543 ($6.56) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 516.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 524.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.82. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5.16 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.35).
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
