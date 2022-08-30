Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.40-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.03-$2.06 EPS.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $558.94. 20,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,355. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.59. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $421.55 and a twelve month high of $640.90.
Palo Alto Networks shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $728.00 to $733.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $654.88.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,966 shares of company stock worth $417,739,166 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 91.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.