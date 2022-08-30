Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,297. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

