Pawtocol (UPI) Market Cap Achieves $3.58 Million

Pawtocol (UPI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Pawtocol has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $333,370.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pawtocol has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Pawtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00827048 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pawtocol
Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol. The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol.
