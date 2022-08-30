PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.9% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in PayPal by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PayPal by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

PYPL stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.65. 251,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,298,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

