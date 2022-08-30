Peak Asset Management LLC Acquires 685 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 161,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 161,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,546,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.44 on Tuesday, hitting $365.61. The stock had a trading volume of 483,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.50 and its 200 day moving average is $381.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

