Peak Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 94,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,420 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $82.30. 131,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,396. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

