Peak Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $35,101,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 457.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 360,275 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $3,028,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 188,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 114,748 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $3.54 on Tuesday, hitting $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 966,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,303,856. The firm has a market cap of $402.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

