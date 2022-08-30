Peak Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.79. The company had a trading volume of 574,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,567,248. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.17 and a 200 day moving average of $175.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $421.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

