Peak Asset Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,774. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.