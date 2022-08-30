Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Republic Services by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $144.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $148.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

