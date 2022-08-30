Peak Asset Management LLC Takes $5.27 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000. Booking accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Booking by 5.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $19.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,879.18. 14,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,728. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,894.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,093.63.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.