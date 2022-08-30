Peak Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 19,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in Mastercard by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 963.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 390,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 354,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.54. The company had a trading volume of 68,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,313. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.