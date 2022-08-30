Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cowen

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.88.

PTON stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $118.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

