Peony Reaches 1-Day Volume of $588.00 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $588.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031037 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 329,535,313 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

