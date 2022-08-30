Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Up 21.8% in August

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 31st total of 492,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 45,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $850.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In other news, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

