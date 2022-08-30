Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lowered its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,368,000 after buying an additional 14,283,216 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after buying an additional 2,594,203 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,842,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after buying an additional 42,207 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after buying an additional 4,920,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,518,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. 1,791,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,731,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.31%.

PBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.