Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.56 million.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 410,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,695. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $627.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

