Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 60,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Photon Control Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.
Photon Control Company Profile
Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.
