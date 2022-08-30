PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $95.62 and last traded at $95.70. 123,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 134,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.76.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.00.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,249,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,164,000 after acquiring an additional 533,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 13,749.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 454,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 451,260 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,939,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $33,874,000.

