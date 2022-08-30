Pitcairn Co. Acquires 2,630 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $191.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.